Missing 16-year-old Indian American teenager Reena Patel found by South Brunswick Township Police

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 27, 2017 4:39 pm

NEW YORK: A missing 16-year-old Indian American teenager, Reena Patel, who went missing in South Brunswick, New Jersey, on Thursday, April 27, was found hours later.

According to the South Brunswick Township Police Department, Patel was last seen on Cambridge Road at around 7 a.m. today, April 27.

Patel, 5’4” in height, approximately 115 pounds, was last seen wearing a black Hoodie with “Patel” written on it, blue jeans, and brown UGG boots, according to a police communiqué sent to News India Times.

The South Brunswick Township Police said in its communiqué said it believes “Patel purposely did not go to school today, but it is unclear of her whereabouts and officials are worried about her welfare.”

In an updated advisory to News India Times, the South Brunswick Police Department informed that Patel had been found.

“Thank you to all the people who contacted the police department with tips and assisted us with locating her,” the advisory stated.

Further details are awaited.

Kudos to South Brunswick Township Police Department Chief Raymond J. Hayducka, Detective Dennis Yuhasz and other members of the department for their speedy work in locating Patel.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), roughly 800,000 children are reported missing each year in the United States – that’s roughly 2,000 per day.