Miss South Asia World 2019 Pageant Held in Dallas, Texas

The MyDream Entertainment association organised Miss South Asia World 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

Mrs. Rashmi Bedi, the company’s CEO and founder, attended, along with Janak Bedi who conceptualized and organized this year’s pageant, which featured 47 contestants from all over the world.

Special Guest Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994 and Bollywood celebrity, crowned the winner.

A capacity audience packed the venue and MyDream Entertainment received an overwhelming response from the community, making for a huge success.

Noorani Khan was the winner of the Miss category, Vidushi Shrivastava won the Teen category, Amber Ravi Kumar took the Mrs category, Ajanta Khetage was crowned Mrs Classic and Ravi Kumar bagged the Mr category.

Other winners were: Anjali Gonuguntla, who was 1st Runner Up of the Miss Teen category; Naina Budhale, who was 2nd runner Up of the Miss Teen category; Meghan Gandhi who was 1st Runner Up of the Miss category; Laaiba Raja who was 2nd Runner Up of the Miss category; Aishwarya Taneja, who was 1st Runner Up of the Mrs category; Purnima Gehlot, who was 2nd Runner Up of the Mrs category; Gunjan Samdaria, who was 1st Runner Up of the Mrs Classic category; Bhakti Adhyapak, who was 2nd Runner Up of the Mrs Classic Category; Kevin Gomes and Ameiya Poyekar, who were 1st Runner Up winners; and Balwinder Singh Kalra, who was a 2nd Runner Up winner.

Sushmita Sen awarded Rashmi Bedi with the International Woman of Courage Award 2019 for Outstanding Contribution to Empower Women.

It was the whole team working together to make this pageant successful in empowering women of all ages, beautifying them beyond their age, color and looks and recognizing their wisdom.

Empowering women and youth by giving them a platform to discover themselves and fulfill their dreams was the vision of Miss South Asia World 2019.

This one of a kind pageant, for the first time in the history of its industry, provided on board grooming and mentoring in all the major personality areas, such as: stage communication, style and body language and ramp-walk and fitness.

With more than 15 hours of personal grooming, the mentors nurtured women of all ages to discover and be the best version of themselves, preparing them for the pageant and beyond.

Local and national media, including exclusive media partner TV Asia, Radio Caravan and Soch, along with Toppick, immensely covered the event.

Tanmai Jewelers, The Discount Power, Fabindia, Energy Guru, Elegence by Monica, Desi Dallas, SpArkles, DJ Masti, Make Up by Masti Amithis Design, Amber Dazzle, Bindu Kohli and 27th Investment sponsored the event.

Pictures were by Bytegraph Events.

Leena Joshi was awarded with the Women of the Year Award 2019 by Sushmita Sen.

Aric Diamani was the Show Director and Pooja Nagpal was Stage Director for the pageant.

Company CEO Rashmi Bedi says her vision is to provide women and youth with a platform to achieve their dreams and give back to the community in all the ways that she can, while providing world class entertainment to the audience.

MyDream Entertainment is here to set some records and we can hardly wait for them!