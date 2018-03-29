Mira Nair to direct BBC’s adaptation of ‘A Suitable Boy’

NEW YORK – Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair will be signing on with BBC to direct their adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel “A Suitable Boy,” according to a Variety report.

The series is being adapted by Emmy-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies who is well known for the Bridget Jones franchise as well as shows like “War And Peace” and “House Of Cards,” according to a Deadline report.

“A Suitable Boy” is about a young woman named Lata, who is searching for love and identity in a newly independent, post-Partition India.

The eight-part series will be the first of its kind to feature an all non-white cast and will be filmed in India.

Nair is known for directing movies like “Monsoon Wedding” and “Salaam Bombay!” which was nominated for a best foreign-language Oscar.