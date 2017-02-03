Mira Nair Joins Local Writers to Host ‘Re-Inaugurate Democracy’ Event

From News Dispatches, Posted On : 2017-02-03

Mira Nair joined a group of local writers and artists to celebrate democracy and equality in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens, New York, Feb. 1. “Re-Inaugurate Our Democracy” is an artist-led response to the election and President Donald Trump’s actions since taking office, Nancy Agabian, an organizer, told DNA.com.

Agabian said she, along with Nair and Amy Paul wanted to host an event that would bring together like-minded writers, artists and musicians — bringing attention to creating a more just and compassionate democracy. “Art has a power to express what’s been suppressed and to shift consciousness,” Paul said. “We need to use our creativity to unite and to discuss the rapid changes in the nation which affect our Queens neighborhoods.”

The event was held in association with Writers Resist, a nationwide effort to promote activism within the literary community.

Some of the artists who read at the event were Nadia Ahmad, Bani Amor, Christen Clifford, Sherese Francis, KC Trommer, as well as Queens poet laureate Maria Lisella.