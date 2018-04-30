Mindy Kaling to star in ‘Late Night’

NEW YORK – Indian American actress Mindy Kaling will be starring in the 30West and FilmNation Entertainment’s upcoming comedy “Late Night” alongside Emma Thompson, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott and Paul Walter Hauser, according to multiple reports.

According to a Variety report, the comedy, written by Kaling, is about a late-night talk show host (Thompson) who is at risk of losing her long-running show right when she hires her first female writer (Kaling), who revitalizes her show and her life.

Lithgow was most recently seen in FilmNation’s “Beatriz at Dinner” as well as “Miss Sloane” and “The Crown,” while Dancy is best known for his role as FBI Special Agent Will Graham in NBC’S “Hannibal” along with “Martha Marcy May Marlene” for Fox Searchlight.

Scott just wrapped up Ruben Fleischer’s “Venom” and will soon begin on the seventh and final season of “Veep” and Hauser was recently seen in “I, Tonya” and will be seen next in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.”

According to a Deadline report, Kaling will also be co-producing the film with Howard Klein, Imperative Entertainment and FilmNation Entertainment. The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra.