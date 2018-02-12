Mindy Kaling gets her own Barbie doll

NEW YORK – Indian American actress Mindy Kaling, along with Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, have their own Barbie dolls now, according to news reports.

According to ABC News, Mattel has created these dolls similarly to that of the characters Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who, played by all three actresses in their upcoming film “A Wrinkle in Time.”

While the film will release on March 9, the Barbie dolls will be available in stores on February 23 and are currently available for pre-order online, for $50 apiece, according to ABC News.

“When Disney makes Barbies of your movie’s characters and you just want to stare at them all day in disbelief because you loved Barbies as a girl but never had any like these,” director Ava DuVernay tweeted.

According to Teen Vogue, each of the dolls is modeled to look uncannily similar to her inspiration.

Kaling’s doll, Mrs. Who, “sports an ornate blue-and-gold gown, has symbols tattooed up and down her arms, carries her magic spectacles on her wrist, and wears her hair in a curly beehive that’s held together by a golden rope.”

Winfrey’s doll, Mrs. Which, “wears a crinkly silver top, silver wire corset, and burgundy textured skirt. Her hair is done in a long blonde side braid, has matching blue eyeshadow and nail polish, and rocks oversize metallic jewelry.”

Witherspoon’s doll, Mrs. Whatsit, “models a flowing pink top over a dramatic blue ocean-like skirt, wears her hip-length bright red hair in an otherworldly half-up hairdo, and tops the look with electric-blue lipstick.”

According to the Barbie website, the dolls are meant “for the adult collector” and will be available for a limited time only.

According to ABC News, “A Wrinkle in Time” is based on the 1962 fantasy novel by Madeleine L’Engle and stars Storm Reid as Meg Murry, a girl who travels through time and space to find her missing father, played by Chris Pine.