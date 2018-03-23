Milford, Connecticut to get Hindu temple and cultural center

NEW YORK – The Planning and Zoning Board of Milford, Connecticut, unanimously approved a proposal on Tuesday, March 20, to build a Hindu temple and cultural center in town, according to a CT Bulletin report.

The temple will remain open on weekdays and on Sundays when about 100 to 125 people are expected to visit from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with 10 to 15 people visiting on the weekdays, according to estimates given by the organizers of the temple.

The temple will have a priest living on site and will host assemblies, cultural activities and dinner along with special community events like walk-a-thons and career fairs at the cultural center.

The CT Bulletin reported that the new temple will be located on 25 Research Drive in Milford and will bring “peace and harmony” to the community.

“My clients are excited to add to the cultural diversity of Milford,” attorney Thomas Lynch told the board, adding that “peace, harmony, community service” are the driving force of Hinduism.

About 50 supporters joined Lynch in Milford City Hall on March 20, who proposed the plan to the board; no one spoke against it.