Mikhail enjoyed playing young Tendulkar: film producer

IANS, Posted On : May 5, 2017 7:29 pm

MUMBAI

Child actor Mikhail Gandhi, who plays the role of the young Sachin Tendulkar in the forthcoming movie “Sachin: A Billion Dreams”, enjoyed playing the role of the master blaster and got a chance to indulge in lots of pranks, says the movie’s producer.

The trailer of “Sachin: A Billion Dreams”, a film that traces the journey of Tendulkar’s love for cricket and his international career, has received a rave response. The producer says the child actor who essays had a lot of fun shooting for the film.

“Like most kids, even Sachin back then was mischievous and full of mirth. Mikhail Gandhi (6 years) enjoyed playing the role of Sachin during his juvenile days, as he got a chance to indulge in lots of pranks, on screen as well,” producer Ravi Bhagchandka said in a statement.

Produced by Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and directed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” will release on May 26.