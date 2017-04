Mika Singh rocks New Jersey

Bollywood singer Mika Singh performs at the Ritz Theater in Elizabeth, New Jersey, April 1. The show was presented by Kanu Chauhan of Rajun Megastar Entertainment. A packed audience grooved to popular Bollywood numbers. Mika moved from his foot tapping songs to some golden melodies of yesteryears and bought the tempo up again post the break with some peppey Punjabi and Hindi numbers.