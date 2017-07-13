Michigan town to celebrate Indo-Western culture

Canton, Michigan is holding Colorfest 2017, its annual event to celebrate Indo-western culture, traditions and people Aug. 6 at Heritage Park. Hundreds of people attend the event every year. Organizers say the festival is celebrated in many cities of U.S. and this is the fourth year of hosting it in Michigan.

“Our aim is to spread a very powerful message amongst the youngsters and families that you can have pure fun and bliss without smoke, drugs, and alcohol,” organizers said in a press release.

Dance performances, music, a vegetarian food fest and shopping will feature “Indo-western” culture, traditions, and people, where visitors will become participants. Live Rock bands from Los Angeles, New York, and A, NY and local talent will perform alongside “powerful Mantra meditation” to keep you on your feet,; Kids and adults performing a wide range of live dances including Bhangra, Zumba, Buti Yoga, etc.; exhibits will include Indian jewelry, arts and crafts, and personalized items; there will also be dry, organic, stain-free colors thrown every 45 minutes in the air; free yoga performances; and age-appropriate children’s activities.

Organizers expect more than 6,000 people for the event. There will be free parking and shuttle services to the event. Organizers request those interested in more details, visit colorfestMI.com.