Message threatening Trump found on Maryland elementary school signboard

A message that appeared to threaten President Donald Trump was reportedly found Saturday morning on a signboard outside an elementary school in Bethesda, Maryland.

The message was written in movable metal letters on the signboard outside Wood Acres Elementary School, said Andrew Johnson, who lives near the school.

He said he went to see it after a friend called it to his attention. A photograph he took shows a message urging harm to Trump.

Johnson said he removed the letters that spelled out the message, and put them aside.

The school’s principal was notified about the message, Johnson said. He said that he saw the sign later in the day, and noted that the letters had been used to spell out a conventional message to the school community.

The principal could not be reached Saturday night. A spokesman for the county police said he had not heard about the sign.

The school is at 5800 Cromwell Drive, in a residential community of single-family houses east of Massachusetts Avenue.