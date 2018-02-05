Menlo Park Lions Club to host ‘Love, Peace and Harmony’ art contest

Menlo Park Lions Club 16J is organizing a very special Valentine’s Day activity for children ages 3 to16 as well as for children with special needs, which will be graced by the Mayor of South Plainfield Borough Matthew Anesh.

‘Love, Peace and Harmony’ is an art competition which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lil’ Big Ones Childcare and Learning Center on 134 Durham Avenue in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

“This year Lions Club International is celebrating its centennial year and the Menlo Park Lions Club is committed to following International President Lion Dr. Naresh Aggarwal’s theme ‘We Serve.’ Therefore, Menlo Park Lion Club 16J is catering to and serving at least 100 children at this competition,” said club President Lion Prashant Karnik.

The competition is in its fourth year and has been gaining popularity with the increasing number of participants each year.

This is also a great opportunity for young artists to showcase their drawing skills and express their support for love and peace.

We encourage everyone to come, explore, and be actively involved in this humanitarian mission through this competition.

Menlo Park Lions Club 16J was formed in 2014 with 32 charter members and the idea for this project was instilled by then Charter President Lion Varsha Naik.

Since then the competition has become a signature service activity for children because children are our future.

The proceeds from this activity will support the Lions International Humanitarian Cause and will be donated to the Lions International Foundation (LCIF).

For participation information please contact: Lion Varsha Naik at 732 485 7161 or send an email at email-lionvarsha@gmail.com.