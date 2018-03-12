Menlo Park Lions Club, Navrang Dance Academy celebrate International Women’s Day

NEW YORK – Menlo Park Lions Club and Navrang Dance Academy of New Jersey celebrated International Women’s Day, on March 8, with a Zumba fitness charity event, supported by Suhag Jewelers.

Zin Varsha Naik, the owner of Navrang Dance Academy and a licensed Zumba instructor, along with her other fellow instructor Zin Sumathy Iyer and Shivani Verma led the 90 minute-long Zumbathon, to support a breast cancer research program.

“Health and fitness is an important part of women’s life and what better way to celebrate this day than dancing with friends,” said one participant, according to a press release.

The crowd had a lot of fun as various Latin American songs and Bollywood-themed fitness music was played at the meet.

“Music has no language and when we use music for health and fitness it helps with physical and mental health,” said Naik. “We need to support each other and come together to fight breast cancer. Dance can be a wonderful medium that can bring awareness and positivity. We are trying our best to raise funds for this cause,” she added.

The proceeds from this event were donated to RWJ Breast Cancer research program, said the organizers.

The event got generous support from local businesses and businessmen, including Surendra Kumar of Suhag Jewelers, and Akbar Restaurant, apart from individual donors.

Anu Kumari from Suhag Jewelers sponsored a pink T-shirt to all the participants as a token of support for this cause.

Naik said the event was “a perfect way to celebrate womanhood and donate to a worthy cause”.

She added: “We believe that all women should consciously make an effort to take care of their health as strong and healthy women make a healthy society.”