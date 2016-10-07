Memorial Held For Prominent Accounting Expert Dan Dhaliwal

By a Staff Writer

A memorial was held at the University of Arizona for an Indian-American professor who is considered one of the nation`s leading researchers in accounting.

Professor Dan Dhaliwal, who died in Houston on June 21, was remembered by his colleagues and friends at a Sept. 30 memorial held in his honor at the Arizona Inn, in Tucson, AZ. He was 71. The 175 people who attended the memorial included his colleagues, friends and those he mentored. They remembered him as not just a brilliant researcher but a wonderful human being.

Dhaliwal, the Frances McClelland Endowed Professor of Accounting, was head of the Department of Accounting in the Eller College of Management, a role in which he served since 1996.

“Dan was a principled leader and an influential researcher,” said Paulo Goes, dean of the Eller College. “But the strength of the accounting department at the UA and the impact his research has had on policy are just part of his legacy. The other part is intangible – the many people he mentored, all of whom benefited from the personal responsibility he felt for their success.”

“Perhaps as much as anyone, he helped establish empirical tax research as a mainstream area of research in accounting,” said Dan Collins, department executive officer with the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business.

Dhaliwal came to UA from California State University to complete his master’s and doctoral degrees in accounting. After his graduation in 1977, he served as an assistant professor of accounting at the University of Iowa; in 1979, he joined the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a visiting research fellow. He returned to UA in 1980 as an associate professor of accounting. He served as acting head of the accounting department in 1984-1985 and was promoted to full professor in 1986. He was appointed department head in 1996.

Several of those Dhaliwal mentored spoke highly of him. Merle Erickson, professor of accounting at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, is quoted saying in a press release that his lucky break in life came when he met Dhaliwal in 1992. “Dan changed my life. Not just my research and my career – my life. I think the same is true for many of Dan’s former students and colleagues.”

Dhaliwal was a frequent contributor of articles to top accounting journals and served on numerous editorial boards, including The Accounting Review and Journal of Accounting Research, the former of which he also edited from 2005-2008. He was ranked first in the nation among authors contributing to accounting literature in the areas of tax and archival tax, and he ranked No. 2 for archival financial and No. 6 for financial. In 2004, he was named the American Accounting Association’s Educator of the Year.

Among those writing on his memorial guest book is John Campbell of Athens, Georgia, who probably encompassed the feelings of many who knew Dhaliwal. “Dan, you made me a better scholar, teacher, student, person, and parent. I am glad I had the opportunity to tell you that in person many times, and I promise that your legacy will live on not only in my students but also in my children.“