“Meet the Drapers” Season 2 to start soon globally

“Meet the Drapers” is the world’s first crowdfunding-based startup reality show which debuted with its first season last year.

The show features the Drapers, Silicon Valley’s legendary VC family, while startups raised $2.2 million in the first season, naming Pigeonly as the winner.

All in all, the top 6 finalists received more than $400,000 in funding from Tim Draper during the final episode.

In the second season, the Drapers promise to bring in more exciting startups.

The show will now go global, thus many more will be able to view it in 167 countries through multiple platforms.

The series is sponsored by Draper University, Augmate & Veridoc.

“We were thrilled by the success of Season 1 and look forward to bringing ‘Meet the Drapers’ to a global audience. Season 2 showcases some of the brightest young entrepreneurs in the US and we are hoping that the show will encourage other entrepreneurs around the world to apply and get their shot at success,” Jaideep Janakiram, the Head of Americas, Sony Pictures Networks, is quoted saying in a press release.

The second season will weave the technology of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and bitcoin into the show with the addition of Crypto Corner – a special segment where Tim Draper will discuss the latest developments with celebrity experts in the field and share insights with viewers.

“We are going to experience the greatest transformation of humans in the history of the world as a result of bitcoin and all its associated technologies,” Tim Draper is quoted saying in a press release.

In “Meet the Drapers,” viewers will watch some of America’s hottest young entrepreneurs pitch their startups to the Draper family, along with one celebrity guest judge and the audience.

Viewers will then invest in the startups they like best via the Republic crowdfunding platform.

Startups that raise the most funds from viewers will enter the grand finale.

From these lucky few, Tim Draper will select the final winning companies that will get funding from the Draper family.

“The next generation of startups is being built today and viewers can share in their success if the startup takes off. It’s been a thrill for us to work on this groundbreaking television series and we can’t wait to bring Season 2 to the world,” Republic Partner, Chuck Pettid, is quoted saying in a press release.

Thousands of startups have applied to be part of the second season, out of which 36 finalists were chosen to be on the show.

Some of the guest judges this season include billionaire entrepreneur Naveen Jain, astronaut Anousheh Ansari and the founder of Clear Ventures VC firm Rajeev Madhavan.

The show is produced and directed by Sarika Batra and created by Tim Draper in partnership with Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and Republic.

“Meet the Drapers” Season 2 premieres on Saturday, November 24 at 6 p.m. ET on Sony Entertainment Television.