The 10th Meena Bazaar took place August 27th at the Ellora Banquet Hall, in Edison NJ. The event was filled with vendors, fashion shows, belly dancing and a musical night.

There was a celebrity appearance by Pakistani TV star Juvaria Abbasi, who crowned the Model of the Year 2017. The winner was Ivy Dominic.

Gifts were given to participants, with a lot of people from South Asian communities attending the event. Sponsors were thanked by plaques.