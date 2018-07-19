McDonald’s partners with Uber Eats on July 19 to give away ‘90s-Inspired merchandise for McDelivery Customers

McDonald’s is partnering with Uber Eats to give away ‘90’s-inspired clothing items and accessories to McDelivery customers in the U.S. on July 19.

Fans can get their hands on a free surprise item from the Throwback Collection while supplies last, with a $5 minimum McDelivery order from a participating restaurant on July 19, beginning at lunchtime.

“We have made significant progress expanding delivery to more customers around the globe, making it even easier to enjoy those delicious feel good moments McDonald’s provides. Our second Global McDelivery Day celebrates our commitment to continue bringing people together by delivering food, fun and memorable experiences,” Lucy Brady, McDonald’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development, is quoted saying in a press release.

McDonald’s began offering delivery in the U.S. in partnership with Uber Eats last year after the success of decades of delivery in Asia and the Middle East.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the continued growth of Uber Eats’ partnership with McDonald’s on Global McDelivery Day. Through Uber Eats, we’re able to deliver McDonald’s customers a delicious and convenient dining experience,” Liz Meyerdirk, Global Head of Business Development for Uber Eats, is quoted saying in a press release.