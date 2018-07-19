McDonald’s Dance USA Dance Season 2 held in New York City

McDonald’s Dance USA Dance Season 2 Grand Finale was held on July 15 at the PlayStation Theater, in New York City, which attracted an audience of more than 4,000 people.

Celebrities Matt Steffanina, Lauren Gottlieb and Nakul Dev Mahajan judged the competition which featured a special performance by the industry’s top dance crew, Super Cr3w.

“It is not every day that you get to watch iconic artists such as Matt Steffanina, Nakul Dev Mahajan and Lauren Gottlieb on the stage in this city. The whole house was on fire tonight with DJ Mike Murda, Super Cr3W, Greg Chapkis, Jesse Lee Santos, Shivani & Chaya who are all great role models for the youth. So proud and honored to have this show on Zee TV USA,” Indrajit Mazumdar, the Marketing Head of Zee TV USA, is quoted saying in a press release.

McDonald’s Dance USA Dance is a dance reality competition TV-series produced by 5678 Media Group.

This year McDonald’s Dance USA Dance toured across 9 cities throughout the country and accepted video entries from around the world.

The pre-selected 30 regional teams competed at the semi-finale and were judged by a panel of esteemed dance adjudicators like Shivani & Chaya, Jesse Lee Santos and Greg Chapkis.

The final 12 teams then moved to the culminating segment of the series to compete against each other for a total prize of $15,000.

“Our objective is to provide a cross-cultural platform showcasing the creativity of dancers when challenged to perform on the South Asian or Bollywood music. We aim to create a fusion of cultures to build an exclusive show format that truly represents the essence of multiculturalism in America,” Ashwani Kumar, CEO of 5678 Media Group, is quoted saying in a press release.

The show will telecast on Zee TV USA once the post-production phase is completed.