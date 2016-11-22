Mayor Rahm Emanuel Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

By a Staff Writer

The timeless Gandhian values and ideals, and the moral imperative to embrace the Gandhian values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, harmony and love were emphasized at the Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary luncheon, addressed among others by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Nov. 15.

The event was hosted by Emanuel under the aegis of the Delhi Committee of the Chicago Sister Cities International, attracting prominent corporate, community and business leaders at Westin Hotel in downtown Chicago.

Presiding over the stately luncheon, Smita N. Shah, chair, Chicago Sister Cities International, Delhi Committee, welcomed the gathering outlining the far-reaching and deep-rooted global influence of Gandhi and his noble ideals that till today have relevance, and bears a message of common humanity.

Shah brought forth the historical reference of Henry Thoreau’s philosophy of civil disobedience, which, she said, was reaffirmed by Gandhi by applying the principles of non-violence and civil disobedience leading to India’s freedom.

Shah expressed her gratitude to Emanuel for hosting the luncheon and applauded him for making Chicago a warm welcoming city for all the immigrants, regardless of their origin, faith and color which, she added, best exemplifies Gandhian character.

Emanuel paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, praising ‘the apostle of peace’ for his enduring values of peace, non-violence and tolerance. Emanuel commended the Chicago Sister City International for honoring Gandhi with the commemorative event and added that the event serves as “a reaffirmation of who we are as Chicagoans.”

Emanuel underlined the ideals of Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., and how their timeless values need to be espoused by the succeeding generations.

He recalled his grandfather’s migration and said amidst sustained applause how he would like to see Chicago as a welcoming city.

He acknowledged Niranjan Shah and Smita Shah’s family and applauded them for their valuable contributions to the cultural enrichment of Chicago.

Later, he was presented with a portrait of Gandhi with a Gandhian inscription which was presented by Niranjan Shah, Smita Shah, Keerthi Kumar Ravoori, Babu Patel and Shah. Earlier, Jeff Malehorn, president and CEO of the World Business Chicago, welcomed the guests and the Mayor.

At the luncheon, students from the universities of Loyola, East West and Columbia performed “A cappella”, a medley of melodious songs, to set the tone for the afternoon celebrations. The event concluded with lunch at the Michigan Ballroom.