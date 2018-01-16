Mayor De Blasio Lauds New Tandon School Of Engineering And NYC Masters Program

Brooklyn-based New York University Tandon School of Engineering, in partnership with New York City Cyber Command, launched the New York Cyber Fellows initiative Jan. 10. The program is described as a unique, affordable online cybersecurity master’s degree program. It has been designed in conjunction with leading New York City employers to address the acute shortage of highly trained technical professionals in the city and nation, a press release from TSE said. The NYU engineering school was renamed New York University Tandon School of Engineering following a $100 million donation Oct. 5, 2015, from Indian-American philanthropists Chandrika and Ranjan Tandon to build on the engineering school’s cross-disciplinary innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives. A U.S. News & World Report announced NYU Tandon’s online graduate program in Computer Information Technology tied for No. 2 . in the nation and the best in the Northeast region, NYUTandon noted in a Jan. 11 press release.

According to NYUTandon, The NY Cyber Fellows program answers a call from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “New York Works” initiative to add 10,000 cybersecurity experts to the city’s workforce within a decade. It offers scholarships of as much as 75 percent of tuition to U.S. residents, bringing the total tuition to $15,000 for the entire program—lowest of any cybersecurity master’s degree program in New York City. Applications are now open and the deadline to apply for the fall semester is May 1.

“A more affordable degree in this field means more New Yorkers will develop the skills to defend our digital city and land a great job. We’re proud to work in partnership with NYU’s Tandon School to launch the program this fall and I encourage New Yorkers to apply now,” Mayor Bill de Blasio is quoted saying in the press release. “This is exactly the kind of program New York needs to attract companies in this fastgrowing sector, and to help New Yorkers compete for those good jobs.”

As part of the fellowships, NYC Cyber Command (NYC3), which leads the City of New York’s cyber defense efforts, plans to offer Cyber Fellows access to the NYC3 Cyber Range—a virtual laboratory with realistic simulation for hands-on training and development.

“The Cyber Range will expose students to simulation, testing, and research into a wide range of security and technology concerns associated with securing one of the largest digital cities in the world,” sGeoff Brown, New York City Chief Information Security Officer and Head of NYC Cyber Command, is quoted saying in the press release, adding, “We’re proud to support a program that opens up a career in cyber defense to more students, allowing the next generation of cyber professionals to better resemble the diversity of the society they will be charged to protect.”

To shape the program, NYU Tandon said it elicited curriculum recommendations from NYC Cyber Command and leading sectors of the city’s economy. Business partners include Blackstone, Bridgewater Associates, EY LLC, Goldman Sachs, IBM Security, Jefferies, Loki Labs, Morgan Stanley, and Synack. “Perhaps the most important element of the New York Cyber Fellows program is the way it will reflect our collaboration with influential New York employers including NYC Cyber Command to ensure students get the precise hands-on education they need,” said Professor Nasir Memon, founder of NY.