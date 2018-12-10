MassMutual study shows three-fourths Asian Indians still optimistic about the American Dream

A recent State of the American Family Study by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, found that financial security, owning a home, and the ability to retire at the desired age are the key components of the American Dream for Asian Indians.

According to a press release, Asian Indian families have a positive outlook regarding their ability to focus on their financial needs but struggle to balance family and financial priorities.

The new study examines attitudes towards finances and financial planning of families living in the U.S., and finds that about 76 percent of these families believe that the American Dream still exists.

Also, 78 percent of Asian Indian families prioritize a stable source of income in case of the unexpected while 31 percent have an emergency fund to cover more than six months of expenses and only 8 percent have less than one month of expenses set aside, the study shows.

The study reveals that Asian Indian families devote extra funds to protect income so their families can continue to be supported should anything happen to them.

According to the study, Asian Indian families place high importance on achieving financial success on their own terms, especially when it comes to higher education for their children and their own retirement, since 73 percent of them consider not becoming a financial burden for their families as another important financial priority.

Asian Indians are more likely to financially help extended family members as well.