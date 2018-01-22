MASCONN celebrates New Year, Christmas with cultural programs

NEW YORK – The Malayalee Association of Southern Connecticut (MASCONN) held their annual New Year and Christmas celebrations, at Madison Middle School, Trumbull, CT, on January 13.

The event saw a three-hour long cultural extravaganza, mostly by children and youth – along with Christmas carols, and a buffet dinner, according to a press release.

“MASCONN is an offshoot of the natural growth of the Indian-American, especially Malayalee community in the southern Connecticut region,” said Wilson Pottackal, President of MASCONN, in his welcome address.

“In a very short period of 10 years, we have grown by leaps and bounds and we strive to meet the growing needs of our community,” Wilson added.

Talking about the recently launched MASCONN Kids Club, Wilson urged members to enroll their children in it. He also thanked Kids Club members who initiated a fundraiser to collect money for victim of Cyclone Ockhi, in Kerala.

MASCONN is a non-political, non-religious forum to strengthen Malayalee culture and tradition and to give special emphasis to the development of the new generation of expatriate Malayalees.