Marathi actor Prashant Damle wows Indian American audiences

The Marathi Vishwa of New Jersey recently presented a special Marathi play entitled Sakhar Khallela Manus, which was performed by Marathi award-winning actor Prashant Damle and his team of actors from Pune.

The show was performed at West Windsor Plainsboro High School in New Jersey, in late October for the Marathi communities of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The play, directed by Chandrakant Kulkarni, is about a middle aged man who is living with diabetes and shows how the disease affects the relationships in both his family and personal lives, focusing on the intense relationship between father and daughter.

“I am so grateful to Marathi Vishwa for their efforts and for their love of live dramas. The characters in this play are very similar to those we live with which is why many people can relate to and understand our scenes,” said Damle, who has been performing on stage for more than 30 years.

Damle added that his role as the short tempered husband who releases spurts of insults at times, was challenging as he is not used to playing or portraying this kind of character on TV or films.

Along with Damle. the play also featured actress Shubhangi Gokhale, the main character’s wife, TV star Sankarshan Karhade, the main character’s potential son-in-law and Rucha Apte, the main character’s daughter.

“It’s a very realistic drama and what is shown on stage is what families experience on a daily bases,” Damle told the press after his performance, adding that when performing live, a person needs to be much more energetic, which is why plays are more challenging for him.

Founded by Mr. and Mrs. Chandrakant Yande, Marathi Vishwa of New Jersey will be celebrating 40 years next year.

“We are so excited to be part of the 40th celebration next year. It is something that none of us ever could imagine would be happening,” said Mrs. Yande, in a statement.

“I’ve followed Prashant Damle for years. Even when I go to Pune, I always try to watch his dramas. He is the pride of Maharashtra and Marathi Vishwa is so proud to have him perform in New Jersey,” added Mrs. Yande.

The sold out play ran all over the nation in October and November.