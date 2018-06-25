Many school districts to close for Diwali

Many school districts in the states of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Maryland will be closing schools on Nov. 7, to observe Diwali, according to Rajan Zed, the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism.

Other school districts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Maryland as well as Connecticut, California and Illinois will have early dismissal on that day, Zed said in a press release.

Zed also urged various other public-school districts and private-charter-independent schools with a substantial population of Hindu students to seriously and favorably consider adding Diwali as a holiday to their school calendars.