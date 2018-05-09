Gold House, a nonprofit organization that seeks to support Asian Americans in business and culture, has released its inaugural A100 list, honoring 100 most influential Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders of which at least 20 are Indian Americans.

The list features the following Indian Americans:

Anu Duggal; co-founder of Female Founders Fund

Satya Nadella; Microsoft chief executive

Aziz Ansari; comedian and filmmaker

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris

Anjali Sud; Vimeo chief executive

Ann Mukherjee; chief global marketing officer at SC Johnson

Imran Khan; chief strategy officer of Snap

Fareed Zakaria; journalist and author

Hasan Minhaj; comedian

Indra Nooyi; CEO of PepsiCo

Kumail Nanjiani; comedian, actor and writer

Mindy Kaling; comedian, actress and writer

Neeraj Khemlani; Hearst president of entertainment and syndication

Priyanka Chopra; actor, singer and producer

Radhika Jones; editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair

Reshma Saujani; founder and CEO of Girls Who Code

Riz Ahmed; actor

Sanjay Sharma; entrepreneur and media executive

Shiva Rajaraman; chief product officer of WeWork

Sundar Pichai; CEO of Google

Vishnu Menon; the managing director of Warburg Pincus

“All too often, the impact of Asians in the worlds of media, fashion, the arts, activism, and sometimes even technology is unseen or understated. But raise the curtain and a wealth of talented people are unveiled. The A100 uniquely cuts across genders, pan-Asian ethnicities, beliefs, industries, and generations,” selection committee member Khai Meng Tham said in a statement.

“The A100 honors the most impactful Asians in culture every May for Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Honorees pioneer new enterprises as founders; herald new industries in the C-suite; transform culture through historic creative endeavors; and set unmatched global sports records. This year is especially momentous as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ‘Asian America,’” the nonprofit added.

The list was put together by a committee consisting of prominent Asian Americans.