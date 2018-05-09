Gold House, a nonprofit organization that seeks to support Asian Americans in business and culture, has released its inaugural A100 list, honoring 100 most influential Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders of which at least 20 are Indian Americans.
The list features the following Indian Americans:
- Anu Duggal; co-founder of Female Founders Fund
- Satya Nadella; Microsoft chief executive
- Aziz Ansari; comedian and filmmaker
- U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris
- Anjali Sud; Vimeo chief executive
- Ann Mukherjee; chief global marketing officer at SC Johnson
- Imran Khan; chief strategy officer of Snap
- Fareed Zakaria; journalist and author
- Hasan Minhaj; comedian
- Indra Nooyi; CEO of PepsiCo
- Kumail Nanjiani; comedian, actor and writer
- Mindy Kaling; comedian, actress and writer
- Neeraj Khemlani; Hearst president of entertainment and syndication
- Priyanka Chopra; actor, singer and producer
- Radhika Jones; editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair
- Reshma Saujani; founder and CEO of Girls Who Code
- Riz Ahmed; actor
- Sanjay Sharma; entrepreneur and media executive
- Shiva Rajaraman; chief product officer of WeWork
- Sundar Pichai; CEO of Google
- Vishnu Menon; the managing director of Warburg Pincus
“All too often, the impact of Asians in the worlds of media, fashion, the arts, activism, and sometimes even technology is unseen or understated. But raise the curtain and a wealth of talented people are unveiled. The A100 uniquely cuts across genders, pan-Asian ethnicities, beliefs, industries, and generations,” selection committee member Khai Meng Tham said in a statement.
“The A100 honors the most impactful Asians in culture every May for Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Honorees pioneer new enterprises as founders; herald new industries in the C-suite; transform culture through historic creative endeavors; and set unmatched global sports records. This year is especially momentous as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ‘Asian America,’” the nonprofit added.
The list was put together by a committee consisting of prominent Asian Americans.