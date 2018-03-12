Manushi Chillar is AAPI’s Brand Ambassador for campaign against leukemia and lymphoma

NEW YORK – Miss World Manushi Chillar will be the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin’s (AAPI) Brand Ambassador for ‘Campaign Against Leukemia & Lymphoma’, the organization said in a press release.

AAPI, representing more than 100,000 physicians of Indian origin, while officially launching a campaign against leukemia and lymphomas, donated a large sum of money to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of America, on March 10, during the annual AAPI Spring Governing Body meeting at the Freemont Marriott Silicon Valley, Fremont, CA, said Dr. Gautam Samadder, President of AAPI.

“Continuing with supporting noble causes, AAPI, the largest ethnic association representing the physicians of Indian origin in the USA, has taken on yet another cause to promote through its active support in educating people about the deadly disease around the world,” Dr. Vinod Shah, a past president of AAPI, and a well-known philanthropist, said, in a statement.

Dr. Shah has agreed to match the money being provided by AAPI, thus doubling the donation through AAPI at this event. Details were unavailable of the total amount raised at the meet.

Chillar was present at the ceremony.

Dr. Naresh Parikh, President-Elect of AAPI, said: “Manushi (Chillar), hailing from a family of doctors and scientists, and an aspiring gynecologist and cardiac surgeon herself, has agreed to be the Brand Ambassador of AAPI for creating awareness about the deadly diseases, leukemia and lymphoma.”

Chillar said in a statement: “I am blessed to have got this opportunity, and I want to give my best. I have decided to take a year’s break from my medical studies and my college is very supportive.”

These days, Chillar has been seen showing her support and involvement in spreading awareness about menstrual and feminine hygiene through her pet project ‘Shakti’. She has been emphasizing on the need for educating the rural masses in India on the issue and has been a passionate advocate on why it is important for a woman to use a sanitary napkin.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, a 501 charitable organization, founded in 1949, is the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services.

“One out of seven doctors in the United States is of Indian heritage. We provide medical care to over 40 million of US population, caring for one in every seven patients in the nation. There are 150 AAPI Chapters across the nation and it has an ever growing membership of Indian American physicians,” Samadder said.