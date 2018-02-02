Manushi Chhillar to attend South Asian Women Empowerment Gala in New York

NEW YORK – Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has announced that she will be attend the 2018 South Asian Women Empowerment Gala in New York, hosted by Bindu Kohli.

“Today women have excelled in all domains and we have a lot to learn from each other. We believe in our uniqueness and are happy to be part of this event showcasing women who have made a big difference,” said Premal Badiani, the title sponsor for the black tie gala event.

“This premium event will be ideal to present and felicitate Miss Manushi Chhillar in USA amongst high profile guests and several women achievers in USA. I believe in quality and class and I am sure to make it a memorable event,’ said Bindu Kohli, who is a television host and a promoter of entertainment events.

Last year, Kohli hosted actress Shilpa Shetty in many cities across the U.S. for multiple events marking women’s empowerment.

Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the Miss World title after 17 years.

The title was previously held by Priyanka Chopra (2000), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Diana Hayden (1997), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994) and Reita Faria (1943).