‘Mantra’ A relevant film for our generation, says Kalki

IANS, Posted On : February 23, 2017 7:24 pm



– MUMBAI

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Mantra’, says the film is relevant for the 1990s generation.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film on Feb. 22, the actress said: “I liked the script. It is about how we changed when multinationals kicked off into the Indian market in 1991. While the older generation was quite traditional, the new generation wanted freedom.”

“As I have grown up in this time so I can understand this rebellious face. I think the film is a relevant subject for a lot of our generation,” she told to media persons.

The film was inspired by the takeover of an iconic Indian brand by a multinational. Kapil Kapoor played by Rajat Kapoor, the owner of King Chips, was fighting a losing battle against the multinational giant, Kipper Crisps.

However, Kapil’s wife and his three children are also fighting their own difficult battles in a time of turbulence.

Kalki, 33, who is playing the role of Kapil’s daughter, said: “I am happy that Mantra is getting a release finally. We shot this film two years ago and struggled a lot for the finance which was arranged through crowd funding.”

“Do better, Keep learning. The more you learn, the more you live,” she said on being asked what was her mantra in life.

Directed by Nicholas Kharkongar, the film also stars Lushin Dubey, Shiv Pandit, Rohan Joshi and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on March 17.