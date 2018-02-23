Manju Sheth Named to Harvard Pilgrim’s Patient Care Action Committee

Indian American Manju Sheth of Lynnfield, Massachusetts has been named to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care’s Patient Care Action Committee (PCAC).

Sheth is also a board-certified internist at Lahey Health who focuses primarily on women’s health and is committed to women empowerment.

She has been a part of many fund raisers for local Indian American charities including Saheli and Akshaya Patra and has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence.

Sheth has also been the president of the Indian Medical Association of New England and currently co-chairs the Indian Women Physicians Forum.

She is a trustee of the Indian American Forum for Political Education as well and has co-founded the New England Health Expo, the largest South Asian Health Expo in North America.

Sheth has received numerous awards including the INE Woman of the Year in 2011, for which she is now the president of multimedia, and was featured as “150 Women of Influence” by the YWCA Boston.

“It is a privilege to be asked to serve on a special committee at Harvard Pilgrim” Sheth told Northshore Magazine, as she is “able to present the needs of a community,” something that is very close to her heart.

Sheth is married to Dipak Sheth, a physician, they have a 20-year-old daughter named Shaleen who is currently a sophomore at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts,

According to Northshore Magazine, the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care’s Patient Care Action Committee consists of independent physicians from the community who advise Harvard Pilgrim patients on the quality of their healthcare issues.