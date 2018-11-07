Manjari Chawla officially sworn-in as California State Bar Court Hearing Judge

Indian American Attorney Manjari Chawla was officially sworn-in to her new post as a State Bar Court Hearing Judge in California on October 31, after being named to the post on August 27 from the California Supreme Court.

The Hearing Department is the trial level of the State Bar Court and in her post, Chawla will primarily preside over cases involving California attorneys who have allegedly violated the State Bar Act and/or the Rules of Professional Conduct.

Chawla is from Rajasthan, India where her community was often marginalized and disenfranchised.

So she decided to dedicate her entire career as an attorney to public service.

Chawla is a graduate of the U.C. Berkeley law school and was admitted to the State Bar of California in December 2001.

She will serve a six-year term running through October 31, 2024.