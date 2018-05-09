Manishkumar Patel’s plea date pushed back

Indian American Manishkumar M. Patel’s plea hearing has been pushed back to August from June 1 as he currently faces a total of nine charges.

In November 2007, Patel was arrested for slipped an abortion pill into his girlfriend’s drink who later suffered from a miscarriage and was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, placing foreign objects in edibles and possession with intent to deliver prescription drugs, according to an earlier News India Times report.

He ended up fleeing Outagamie County Jail in Appleton on a $750,000 bond and was arrested yet again earlier this year in New York near the Canadian border when he was attempting to flee the country with fraudulent passport that expired in December 2016.

In the past, Patel has been charged with stalking, burglary, possession of burglarious tools and two counts of violating a harassment restraining order in one case and in a separate case filed in December 2007, he was charged with 23 counts of felony bail jumping.

He was caught after being on the run for nine years.