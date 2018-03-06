Manish Engineer becomes first CTO at Seattle Art Museum

NEW YORK – Indian American Manish Engineer has become the first Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the Seattle Art Museum, according to Artdaily.org.

According to the Seattle Art Museum, this newly created position oversees technology and digital efforts across the institution to amplify the museum’s mission and improve business operations.

“As our first CTO, Manish will lead the museum to greater levels of engagement with exciting new technologies in support of SAM’s mission to connect art to life. His expertise, experience, and genuine love of art will help us deploy technology to serve broad audiences more effectively than ever,” Kimerly Rorschach, the Illsley Ball Nordstrom Director and CEO, said, in a statement.

Prior to working at the Seattle Art Museum, Engineer worked as a Project Director in the membership and development departments at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

He also worked as MoMA’s IT Associate Director of Applications, where he oversaw their financial systems, internal mobile point of sale app and e-commerce platform, along with several other museum applications and databases, according to Artdaily.org.

Engineer also worked at Penguin Random House on several high profile projects developing apps and complex e-books for former First Lady Michelle Obama, Giada De Laurentiis and Max Brooks’ World War Z novel.

He also spent eight years at Oracle Corporation as a Principal Consultant where he worked on a variety of customer vertical markets and as a Senior Product Manager where he managed and designed analytics for CRM applications.

According to Artdaily.org, Engineer holds a Master of Arts degree in contemporary art from Sotheby’s Institute of Art, as well as an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

He also has an undergraduate degree in computer science and engineering from Ohio State University and loved to performed stand-up comedy throughout New York while he held volunteer positions at the Guggenheim and MoMA.