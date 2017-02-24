Mandi Theatre Group to celebrate International Women’s Day

Staff Writer, Posted On : February 24, 2017 11:22 am

In honor of International Women’s Day which is celebrated on March 8, the Mandi Theater Group will present an exclusive performance of “Wings” at the Rana Reagan Community Center in Carol Stream, March 4 at 2 p.m. The newly appointed Consul General of India in Chicago, Neeta Bhutan, will be the chief guest. The group describes “Wings” as a celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women as well as bringing focus on atrocities against them.

The play will discuss universal issues that affect women and create a platform where women can freely engage in open dialogues to voice their concerns about issues that affect them.

“At Mandi Theatre, we believe that a new generation of young women can lead this city without conforming to conservative ideas of radicalized, sexualized femininity,” founder and creative director Alka Sharma was quoted in a press release as saying.

“A global web of rich and diverse local activity connects women from all around the world ranging from political rallies, business conferences, government activities and networking events through to local women’s craft markets, theatrical performances, fashion parades and more,” she added.