Manager hosts bridal shower for Priyanka Chopra at Tiffany & Co.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia, threw a bridal shower for the former Bollywood star at the Blue Box Cafe, on the fourth floor of Tiffany & Co’s flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Chopra announced her engagement to singer Nick Jonas through a traditional roka ceremony held in Mumbai, India in August.

According to a Hindustan Times report, they are to wed on Dec. 2 at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, India.

During the bridal shower, Chopra was wearing a figure-hugging white strapless gown with a slim diamond necklace as she was seen dancing to Bollywood songs with about 100 people including members from her and Jonas’ family, as well as her friends and colleagues, according to videos posted on various social media sites.

Chopra and Jonas first met at the annual Met Gala in 2017, where they both walked for designer Ralph Lauren, according to a Vogue report.

As rumors were going around at the time, Jonas told Jimmy Fallon that they were just friends however, things changed a few months later, leading him to propose to Chopra while in London.