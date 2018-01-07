Man sentenced for assaulting sleeping girl on plane to New Jersey

An Indian national who admitted that he assaulted a girl on a flight from Seattle, Washington to Newark Liberty International Airport, was sentenced Jan. 5, to 90 days in prison.

Vijaykumar Krishnappa, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 last year, before U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark in Newark federal court to a superseding information charging him with assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, while on a United Airlines flight from Seattle to Newark on July 23, 2017, Krishnappa intentionally assaulted a girl who was unknown to him and seated next to him on the flight, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Craig Carpenito, said in a press release.

Krishnappa admitted that while the victim was asleep, he intentionally touched her near her groin over her leggings without her consent.