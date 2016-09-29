Man fatally shoots wife, son and himself in Maryland

By Dana Hedgpeth and Justin Wm. Moyer

A 57-year-old man killed his wife, son and then himself in a murder-suicide that started in Harford County and ended in Prince George’s County, Md.

Police in Prince George’s County said Nasir Siddique killed his wife at their home in Bel Air, Md., and then went to Prince George’s County where he shot his 19-year-old son before turning the gun on himself.

In a statement, Prince George’s County police said they responded to a call to check on a person’s welfare around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. They went to a parking lot in the 8100 block of 48th Avenue in College Park.

Siddique’s son — Farhad Siddique — had been reported missing to University of Maryland Police earlier in the evening. The son is a junior at the University of Maryland in College Park, a spokesman for the school said.

When Prince George’s County police arrived, they found Siddique and his son suffering from gunshot wounds. They were inside Siddique’s vehicle and were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they found a weapon in the vehicle but did not say what kind of weapon it was.

In their statement, police said, “detectives believe the father shot his son, then turned the weapon on himself.”

Authorities also said investigators in Harford County are looking into the murder of Siddique’s wife.

In a press conference, Maj. William Davis, a spokesman for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies went to a home on the 2100 block of Mikara Court in Bel Air Wednesday at around 10:00 p.m. to check on a person after getting two requests to do so — one from the University of Maryland at College Park police department, and one from a family member.

When deputies arrived, they couldn’t make contact with residents, thought someone might be in need of emergency assistance and forced entry into the home, Davis said.

Once inside, deputies found a woman in a bathroom. She had a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities said it is likely she died several hours before deputies arrived.

Authorities identified her as Zarqa Siddique, 48. Her husband was considered the suspect, Davis said. While deputies were still at the home, they were told of the unfolding incident in College Park involving the father and son.

Davis said there was no apparent history of domestic violence at the Siddique home and, though notes were left at the home, no information about the motive was immediately available.

He said a revolver was recovered from the crime scene in College Park, and a projectile believed to be fired from that revolver was recovered from the Siddique home.

Crystal Brown, a University of Maryland spokesman, called the incident “a tragedy that will be felt by our entire community.”

“The University of Maryland community is deeply saddened by the events that occurred last night,” she said in an emailed statement. “ . . . During this time of loss, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the victims.”