Man arrested after he attacks Shiva Ayyadurai

A man was arrested on July 22 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts after he got into a scuffle with Indian American Massachusetts Sen. candidate Shiva Ayyadurai.

The scuffle happened outside a town hall event for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who Ayyadurai is challenging as an independent.

According to a news report, Ayyadurai was campaigning outside of Warren’s event when a “racist guy committed a hate crime” by hitting him in the face with his own megaphone, the Indian American candidate said in a Twitter video post.

“Fortunately the police were here and they took him away. It really says a lot about what’s going on in this country because you can’t have a civil discourse,” Ayyadurai said in the video.

A video of the scuffle posted on YouTube shows Ayyadurai using his megaphone to question why town hall attendees won’t engage in a “discourse on racism,” when a man decides to yell back at him to which Ayyadurai replies “that’s right, you’re the racist,” and starts chanting “racist, racist, racist.”

The man then pushes Ayyadurai’s megaphone, hitting him in the face but his supporters come to his rescue and took the man to the ground even though Ayyadurai said “guys, stop,” until officers came and arrested the man.

After the attack, Ayyadurai was seen bleeding with his lips swollen.