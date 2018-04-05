Mallakhamb Federation of USA hosts recreational games day in New Jersey

NEW YORK – The Mallakhamb Federation of USA, a not for profit organization, hosted their first annual recreational games day at Wardlaw Hartridge School in Edison, New Jersey, on March 30.

The main objective of the day was to introduce Indian American children to the ancient Indian sport of Mallakhamb and to promote fitness and wellness amongst kids and adults through competitive sports like lacrosse, skating, chess, carom, khokho, kabaddi, mallakhamb and more.

Several prominent Indian Americans came together to make this day possible, including Vipul Mesariya from the Indian Consul General’s Office; Ajay Patil, President of the Edison Council; H. K. Shah and Nitin Vyas, Presidents of Vegetarian Vision; Mahesh Bhagia, a special assistant to the mayor of Edison; Michael Campbell, the Youth development coordinator for Edison township and Yelloji Mirajkar of HSS.

The Mallakhamb Federation of USA also received a proclamation from the New Jersey state senate and it was presented by state Senator Vin Gopal.

The organization hopes to continue this as an annual tradition so they can reach out to the children every year before their spring break to help develop a liking for these games so they will take them up as a hobby and cut down on using gaming devices, said the organizers, in a press release.