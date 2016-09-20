Malayalee Community Celebrates Onam Across Tristate Area

By a Staff Writer

Onam, Kerala’s biggest and the most important festival, was celebrated across the tristate area last week with hundreds of people from the community attending the event which is associated with harvest.

Celebrations were held in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, both at homes and community centers and with enthusiasm and plethora of cultural programs, including dance and music, mainly by Malayalee organizations.

In Fairfield County in Connecticut over 400 people participated in the 9th annual Onam celebrations organized by Malayalee Association of Southern Connecticut at Madison Middle School, Trumbull, Sept. 17.

Men, women, children and youth dressed in traditional attire, were welcomed with a colorful Pookoalm and the traditional lamp at the entrance of school, giving them a warm traditional Indian welcome.

The festival is celebrated, according to legends, to welcome King Mahabali whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam. It is held in the beginning of the month of Chingam, the first month of Malayalam Calendar, which, according to the Gregorian calendar, corresponds to the month of Aug.-Sept. The festival lasts for ten days.

The celebrations at the school began with the lighting of the traditional Nailavilakku, or lamp by guests of MASCONN and the executive committee members. Mahabali was welcomed to the stage with “Pancha Vadyam” and a warm traditional welcome by a dozen women dressed in traditional attire.

They later performed Thiruvathirakkali, a folk dance known for its grandeur and simplicity. Women in traditional Kerala attire bedecked with gold brocade moved around a lighted Nilavilakku while singing and clapping their hands to the tune of a particular genre of songs called Thiruvathirappaattu.

The cultural events consisted of several live dances, including Bharatnatyam, fusion, Bollywood, folk and contemporary dances, live music and songs. “MASCONN an offshoot of the natural growth of the Indian-Americans, especially the Malayalee community in the southern Connecticut region,” said Unni Thoyakkattu, president of MASCON, in his welcome address.

In Connecticut as in other places the celebrations ended with members sharing a traditional community meal in the evening.

In Jersey City, New Jersey, Onam was celebrated by a luncheon gathering of members of the community at Swagath Restaurant on Newark Avenue Sept. 18.

The Kerala Association of New Jersey announced it will hold the celebrations at Jo Ann Magistro Performing Arts Center in East Brunswick, Sept. 24 where the highlight of the evening will be a performance by Kerala’s number one standup comedian Ramesh Pisharady.