Malala Yousafzai praises film “Padman” upon Twinkle Khanna’s visit

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani women’s activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, praised the theme of the upcoming movie “Padman” when Indian actress Twinkle Khanna came to meet her at Oxford University for the promotion of film which stars her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead.

“I’m really excited to see the film Pad Man… because the message behind the film is truly inspiring,” Yousafzai said during a press conference.

Khanna also gave a speech at the university in which she complained about the issue of menstrual hygiene in India and how Indian school girls in villages have to sit with a rag cloth, a rolled-up sock or a rolled up newspaper between their legs when they are on their period.

She also emphasized the fact that sanitary pads are heavily taxed in India.

“Pads are still seen as a luxury item. It is odd that pads are taxed at 12 percent in India but brooms are tax free,” Khanna said in her speech.

Khanna posed with Yousafzai and other students and faculty members while holding up sanitary pads.

“Padman,” directed by R. Balki and starring Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, is an upcoming film about menstrual hygiene in the rural areas of India.

The film was originally to be released on Republic Day (Jan. 26), however, will now release on Feb. 9.