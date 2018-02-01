Mala Manwani and her son Rishi Manwani found dead in Virginia home

NEW YORK – An Indian American mother and her son were found dead inside their Aldie, Virginia home on Wednesday, according to wtop.com.

Mala Manwani, 65, and Rishi Manwani, 32, were found by police after they received a phone call from one of Mala’s co-workers, saying that she had shown up to work this week.

According to wtop.com, both mother and son were discovered dead with gunshot wounds, leading police to believe that they are victims of a double homicide.

However, Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office told wtop.com that there was no evidence of a forced entry into the home.

Troxell added that he doesn’t believe that anyone else lived in the residence with them and police have never responded to any incidents at the residence in the past.

Troxell did not tell wtop.com what evidence was recovered from the scene and didn’t even say how investigators had determined that the deaths were indeed homicides instead of a murder-suicide.

Troxell told the Washington Post that they are “trying to determine when they were last in contact with anyone” and that “he is ‘not aware of’ a suspect or suspects in the case at this time” adding that an autopsy will likely be done soon.

According to the Washington Post, Sheriff officials say that the case does not appear to be a “random act and there is no indication of any threat to the public.”