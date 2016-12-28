Making Their Mark

By Ela Dutt

For the Indian-American community in tri-state, it was a year of awards, important appointments, conventions, parades and festivals, but also of high crimes and misdemeanors.



The year 2016, while overtaken by the Presidential election campaigns, saw Indian-Americans make their mark both in style and substance in the tri-state area.

With both opposing presidential candidates, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, headquartered in New York, Indian-Americans were busy campaigning for their favorites – establishing organizations like Indian-Americans for Trump 2016 in January, and South Asians for Hillary a few months later. During the presidential primaries, there was even a Bernie Sanders supporter, Peter Jacob, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Congress from District 7 in New Jersey.

Sadly, Jacob lost the November elections which nevertheless brought a number of Indian-Americans into municipal, county and even a state-level office in Connecticut. Apart from the national level seats won in the U.S. Congress by 5 Indian-Americans, the Sheriff of Wall Street Preet Bharara, agreed to continue in office as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York upon Trump’s request.

In New Jersey

Gov. Chris Christie’s appointment of former Assistant U.S. Attorney Gurbir S. Grewal as ‘Acting’ Bergen County Prosecutor on January 4, a position that he was formally sworn into Nov. 14. Grewal is the first Indian-American to become the chief law enforcement officer of a county, in fact, the state’s most populous county, home to nearly 1 million residents living in 70 municipalities.

In Trump’s shadow, several county and township level seats in New Jersey were won by members of the community – Shanti Narra in Middlesex County, N.J.; Virbhadra ‘Viru’ Patel on the Woodbridge Town Council; Ajmer Dohal to the Carteret Borough Council in Middlesex County; Kapil Shah to the Piscataway Town Council; Kamala Hull to the Sandystone Town Council in Sussex County, N.J.; and Sudhan Thomas to the Board of Education of Jersey City, N.J. A number of Indian-Americans were elected to the Education Boards in Middlesex County as well. While at the lower rungs, these wins hold the potential for higher office in the future.

New York City

The community saw some important appointments over the year. Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed former Columbia University journalism professor and founder of the South Asian Journalists Association, Sree Srinivasan as the Chief Digital Officer of New York City, a signal appointment for what is considered the financial capital of the world. President Obama tapped Diane Gujarati of New York City, for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

De Blasio also declared Oct. 19 as Waris Ahluwalia Day, after the well-known model, designer, and political activist, in an elaborate ceremony at Gracie Mansion. The Mayor also appointed two Indian-Americans to the NYC Cabinet Advisory Board, former Google NY Senior Counsel Anjali Kumar, and South Asian Youth Action Executive Director Sonia Bhuta. Mayor de Blasio’s Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs Nisha Agarwal led the development and implementation of IDNYC, the country’s largest municipal identification program.

On the negative side, Clinton’s closest aide Huma Abedin, estranged wife of disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner, came under scrutiny over the re-opening of an FBI investigation over the presidential contender’s controversial emails. Jenifer Rajkumar, a Democratic Leader in Lower Manhattan, made a valiant showing in her run for the New York State Assembly, and is waiting in the wings to try for higher political office if an opportune office opens up.

Philanthropy

Tri-State Indian-Americans also gave generously to philanthropic organizations which raised millions in support of projects in India. Organizations like Ekal Vidyalaya, Pratham, Share and Care, Akshay Patra, Child Rights & You, and the American India Foundation drove fundraising efforts over the year, enabling expansion of development projects undertaken by in India aimed at healthcare improvement including trauma services, education, and targeting poor women and children.

Grassroots non-profit organizations like Chhaya Community Development Corporation, South Asian Youth Association, and the South Asian Council for Social Services catered daily to the needs of immigrants for housing, healthcare, legal assistance, tax preparation and other services.

The Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin signed a special agreement with the WHEELS Foundation established by alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology to further projects in India.

Nethralaya, an eye-care non-profit in India, held a series of events in New York honoring classical singer M.S. Subbulakshmi, and garnering support from the Indian-American community for its free eye-care services around India. No less than India’s renowned composer and Oscar winner A.R. Rahman performed at the United Nations in memory of Subbulakshmi.

Diplomacy

The Indian-American community kept in close touch with the Indian diplomatic and consular offices that held numerous cultural events and hosted visiting dignitaries who made the rounds of New York and New Jersey to meet the Diaspora, attend festivals and conventions. The United Nations was also part of this circuit as the international body held International Yoga Day in June, hosted Diwali celebrations, and was the venue for the 50th anniversary of Indian classical singer M.S. Subbulakshmi’s performance in the General Assembly. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin, made a rare appearance on TV Asia in December, in a Q and A session where he highlighted the role of the Diaspora in facilitating India’s diplomacy both at the U.N., and with the United States.

In the early part of the year, the community bid farewell to India’s Consul General in New York Dnyaneshwar Mulay and greeted his replacement Riva Ganguly Das in a series of events. Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, publisher of Desi Talk, hosted Das and leading members of the community at his residence.

Gujarat Day celebrations were held at the Indian Consulate May 2, attracting the large Gujarati community in tri-state.

Conventions/Festivals

Parikh and H.R. Shah, chairman and CEO of TV Asia was among several to be honored at the 34th Convention of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin held at the Marriott of Times Square. High profile guests who attended the convention included Bharara, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and author and journalist Fareed Zakaria.

The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin held its biennial convention in New York City in June where it urged the Indian government to bolster ties with non-resident Indians. Delegates from more than 20 countries attended.

Zoroastrians inaugurated a new and first religious and cultural center in the state in Pomona, N.Y. in March. The new Dar-e-Mehr building is inspired by ancient Persian and Zoroastrian architecture of the fire temples of India.

Tens of Thousands of Indian-Americans congregated for festivals like Diwali, Holi, Navratri, Ganesh festival, Janamashtami, Dussehra, Eid and Ramadan, as well as for Zoroastrian and Jain prayers and festivals in the tri-state area. The India Day Parade organized by the Federation of Indian Associations on Madison Ave. Aug. 21, had as its Grand Marshall none less than Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, who marked a 20-year anniversary milestone since his father, Amitabh Bachchan, the Big B, led the parade.

Crime

The New York Police Department settled two federal lawsuits that claimed it had subjected Muslims in the state to baseless surveillance and investigations based on their religion.

Over the year, the community saw some high profile crimes such as the international network of credit card fraud engineered by South Asians that led to hundreds of millions of dollars in losses for business. Visa fraud came up periodically through the year, mostly involving H-1B cases.

One of several white collar crimes involved the indictment of former McKinsey partner Navdeep Arora who was charged with 8 counts of fraud. In June, head fund manager Sanjay Valvani committed suicide after an investigation was launched into his career. Pranav Patel, a financial advisor from Tamarac, Florida, was tried in Brooklyn for allegedly carrying out a $131 million stock market scam.

Norman D’Souza of Monmouth County, N.J., CFO of a furniture wholesaler, pleaded guilty to defrauding banks in New York and Indiana of $18 million.

Healthcare fraud and financial fraud made almost weekly news items.

A rare case of child pornography was witnessed in the sentencing of Nil Choudhury, 27, of Margate, N.J., to four years in prison.

Foul murders made the list, one of them being the brutal killing of Ramila Patel, 73, April 20, stabbed multiple times, according to Hudson County police, by her grandson Jaydeep Patel, 26. He was charged with the murder.

Two important cases were finally resolved. Former Rutgers student Dharun Ravi’s plea deal for a much lesser charge ended the years-long case of invasion of privacy and bias crime relating to a webcam recording of his gay room-mate Tyler Clementi, who later committed suicide. In the unusual case of Aakash Dalal, a Bergen County jury found the former Rutgers student guilty of terrorism and 16 other charges for his role in fire-bombing Jewish synagogues 5 years ago. The Indian-American community had come out in force to support Dalal, to no avail.

Culture/Arts

The community lost a talented journalist in Arthur Pais, Jan. 8. whose illustrious career spanned decades, both as a versatile and prolific arts and politics writer as India Abroad editor, as well as for a short stint as professor of journalism at New York University.

A New York institution in the world of photography was lost with the death of Baldev Duggal, who came to this city that never sleeps in 1957 with $200 in his pocket. He became the founder of a global graphics business with Fortune 500 clients. His revolutionary ‘dip-and-dunk’ automated film processing method is widely used to this day.

New Yorkers feasted on Indian films, arts and culture with numerous festivals and art exhibitions. The Big Apple was the venue for several film festivals, among them the annual one hosted by the Indo-American Arts Council, as well as the South Asian International Film Festival. The Museum of Moving Images also had several showings of classic Indian films. The Rubin Museum, the Metropolitan Museum and other quintessential New York City institutions held exhibitions of Indian art.

In June in New Jersey, the Museum of the “Indian Journey to the U.S.” was launched at the Mahwah Temple. Organizers plan to showcase and preserve for posterity the stories of the lives and journeys of Indian immigrants.

Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee released another seminar book, The Gene: An Intimate History, following on his previous work, The Emperor of All Maladies, which was a history of cancer. New York’s own Akhil Sharma, author of Family Life, won the highly competitive Dublin International Literary Award. Karan Mahajan’s book, The Association of Small Bombs, made it to the finalists list for the National Book Award. In March, television’s famous Top Chef Host and former model Padma Lakshmi, released her tell-all book about former husband, world renowned author and New York celebrity Salman Rushdie, in “Love, Loss and What We Ate.”

In May, the eclectic neighborhood of Jackson Heights, Queens, was co-named “Diversity Plaza” where 37th Rd., 73rd St., and Broadway intersect. It was inaugurated by Council Member David Dromm.

Prize Winners

Topping the list of was Jairam Hathwar, 13, of Painted Post, N.Y., co-winner of the National Spelling Bee held May 26. the other co-winner was Nihar Janga, 11, of Austin, Texas.

Several Indian-American youth received prestigious awards among them, Dr. Aakash Shah of Cliffside Park, N.J., who was named a “White House Champion of Change,” by President Obama in March., for his work on the Affordable Care Act.

Subhash Khote, 36, a theoretical computer scientist of New York University, was one of three Indian-Americans to win the MacArthur Award, also known as the ‘Genius Award’ – a $625,000 grant over five years with almost no strings attached.

Professors and students excelled at Rutgers University and other tri-state higher education institutions. Scientist Apoorva Halikere and Prabhas Moghe and their teams created a new technology that could some day help treat Parkinson’s disease; Two University of Pennsylvania students, Vaishak Kumar and Kriya Patel won the 2016 President’s Engagement Prize for their projects.

Dr. Rahul Sharma was named Emergency Physician-in-Chief at Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center.

NASA selected Suvrath Mahadevan, professor of astrophysics at Pennsylvania State University for its “Next-Gen Planet Hunter” program. Praveen Arany of University at Buffalo received the 2016 Dr. Horatio Furumotu Innovations Young Investigator Award for his work in laser technology.

Ruchi Shah, biology major at Stony Brook University made the list of Top 10 College Women of the Year in Glamour magazine. She is the CEO of Mosquitoes BeGone, an all-natural mosquito repellent, and has been recognized for improving cervical cancer diagnosis by the American Association for Cancer Research.