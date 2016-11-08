Make No Mistake! You Are Not A ‘Dual Citizen Of India’

By a Staff Writer

In social media, websites and other written communications, some OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) card holders describe themselves as “dual citizens of India”— indicating citizenship of both India and the U.S. – but the Indian consulate says is not only wrong but a violation of the Indian law.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago issued a public interest advisory Nov. 4 in which it cautioned OCI card holders against calling themselves dual citizens since there is no provision for dual citizenship as per the Indian Citizenship Act of 1955 and the rules made there under.

“The term dual citizen of India or similar derivatives used by some OCI card holders in communications … is in violation of Indian Citizenship Act, 1955. All OCI Card holders are also advised to refrain from using the term dual citizen of India,” the consulate said, reiterating its earlier advisory issued Oct. 20.

“Members of the public are further informed that any use of phrases, titles or formulations such as “First Dual Citizen of India/First Overseas Citizen of India” by OCI Card holders in their oral or written communications is highly irregular, inappropriate and misleading.,” the consulate said.

“It is clarified that the OCI is neither a title nor an honor conferred by the Indian government and the government does not make any distinction between OCI card holders irrespective of whether such cards were obtained immediately after the introduction of the scheme in 2006 or at a later date,” the advisory said.

The Indian government, it noted, confers various civilian awards to Indians and non-Indians such as the Bharat Ratna and the Padma awards for exceptional and distinguished services of a high order.

Besides these and other awards, the government has constituted the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, specifically to recognize the exceptional and meritorious contribution made by NRIs/PIOs in their chosen field/profession.

“Other than these and other official awards, the GOI does not bestow any title or special status to any individual. Hence, any use of titles or phrases by OCI card holders such as the ‘Highest Honor Received’ or ‘First Dual Citizen of India’/‘First Overseas Citizen of India’ is highly irregular and in violation of the GOI instructions issued from time to time,” the advisory said.