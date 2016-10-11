Mahira Khan Condemns Act Of Terror ‘No Matter Which Soil’

IANS

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, condemned for being mum on the Uri terror attack which led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, on Saturday broke her silence saying that she “condemns any act of terror, no matter which soil it is on”.

“In the five years that I have been working as an actor I believe that I have tried my best to keep my country’s respect intact – by being a professional and by representing Pakistan here and elsewhere to the best of my abilities,” the actress posted on her facebook account.

“As a Pakistani and citizen of the world, I strongly condemn any act of terror, any loss of human life no matter which soil it is on! I will not rejoice in bloodshed and war. I will always hope for and dream of a world where my child can live without it, and always plead with everyone to imagine a peaceful world.

“It has also been in this time my faith in saner minds and goodness has been restored, thank you for the messages, love and support,” she further added.

The actress became household name in India thanks to her Pakistani TV show ” Humsafar” , which aired on Zindagi channel. She was also in India to shoot for superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Raees”, which is scheduled to release next year.

After the September 18 Uri attack, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had issued an ultimatum to Pakistani artistes to leave India and said they would not let their movies release in India.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association passed a resolution banning Pakistanis from working in films being made in India as they were upset that Pakistani artistes did not condemn the incident.

In retaliation, some Pakistani theatre chain owners banned the screening of Indian films.

Recently, popular Pakistani musicians like Shafqat Amanat Ali and Salman Ahmad had condemned the Uri attack and had hoped for normalcy to return in both the countries.

Even Pakistani actor Fawad Khan released a statement on his social networking website account and said that he is praying for “a more peaceful world”.