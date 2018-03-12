Mahindra introduces Roxor to North American market

NEW YORK – Indian motor company Mahindra’s North American branch is all set to roll out the Roxor, an off-road vehicle which was introduced to the market on Friday, March 2, according to The Detroit News.

Mahindra has been moving several pieces into the U.S. market and it is already a major distributor of tractors, utility vehicles and information technology services, and is trying to build the United States Postal Service’s new delivery vehicle.

But the Roxor, which is assembled in Auburn Hills, Michigan, is for hunters, farmers and off-road enthusiasts, the report said.

According to a Times of India report, the Roxor offers a “simple, hard-worn approach, featuring a steel body on a boxed steel frame” with a heavy-duty Mahindra turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission.

In a statement, the company said, “the Roxor signifies Mahindra’s commitment to introducing its tough, no-nonsense automotive heritage to the consumers in the North American market.”

Mahindra currently has more than 300 employees who are working on the Roxor in Auburn Hills and they plan to sell the car through a network of powersports dealers around the country.

So far more than 230 of 300 dealers have signed to sell Roxors at their starting price of $15,549.

“You have to serve the market with local presence. The U.S. is not a kind of market where one can say ‘I have something here in India let me take it to the U.S.’ You’ll never succeed. You have to make the product for the market. It makes a lot of sense to design it here for the U.S. market,” Pawan Goenka, managing director of parent Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., told The Detroit News, adding that the next step for the company is to aim for the USPS bid.

Mahindra started building jeeps at its Kandivali Plant under contract with Willys Overland Export Corp., more than 70 years ago and the company has since become a leading manufacturer of utility vehicles in India.