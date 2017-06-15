Mahindra Holidays and Resorts to come to U.S. soon

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts plans on expanding its vacation destinations to Orlando and Las Vegas to attract more Indian vacationers.

According to a TripAdvisor study, approximately 44 percent of Indians who traveled last year, increased their travel spends.

India ranks at number 18 when it comes to global travel budgets with an estimated average budget of $3,107, compared to the global average travel spend of $5,100.

“We are constantly looking for acquisition of resorts both in India and overseas,” Kavinder Singh, the managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, told Business Standard.

The company acquired vacations in Covington Sarl, Luxembourg three years ago and bought Holiday Club Resorts Oy in Finland.

Mahindra Holidays also has resorts in Malaysia, Thailand, Dubai and Austria.

“We believe there is a huge opportunity in India in terms of creating newer destinations. Since we are seeing an increase in outbound travel, we would like to add resorts overseas in Sri Lanka, South East Asia, Western Europe and US,” said Singh.

According to a Business Standard report, the company started selling 25-year holiday memberships in 1996 and today it has over 218,000 members, 49 resorts with an inventory of over 3,000 rooms and plans to add 600 more in the next two or three years.