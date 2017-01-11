Mahavir Senior Center Celebrates New Year

By Jayanti Oza

Mahavir Senior Center celebrated the New Year at Jain Senior Center in Bartlett, Ill. attended by more than 350 seniors, invited guests and sponsors.

The program on Jan. 1 began with Dr. Dilip Shah, a cardiologist who answered questions on how to prevent heart attack and stroke.

He gave detailed information to all the seniors present on health-related issues, particularly heart diseases and how best to prevent them.

Hemandra Momaya gave information about ‘Mindful Meditation’ and conducted a 90-minute workshop.

Chicago-area singers Nipa shah, Rajesh Chalan and Atul Varma sang Bollywood Hindi songs.

Senior board members Ashwin Shah, Sudhir Zaveri, Vinayak Shah, Girish Shah and Dipakbhai Shah provided volunteer services to the Mahavir center seniors.