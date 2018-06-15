Mahatma Gandhi’s postcard to Annie Besant auctioned for $20K

A postcard from 1924 that was signed by Mahatma Gandhi has been sold in an auction for $20,233, in New York, according to a PTI report.

The postcard, dated November 30, 1924, is signed as “M. K. Gandhi” on both sides and was written to Annie Besant, an Irish woman who became a leader of the Indian freedom movement.

In the postcard Gandhi writes:

“I thank you for your letter. My son Devdas leaves tonight. Pray do not worry about his expenses. He will deem it an honour to be your guest. Jamnadas gave me the Khadar towel sent by you. I shall treasure the gift: spinning is exceedingly good. I have already discussed with the secretary the arrangements abt your board + lodging in Belgium. The secretary’s name is Gangadharrao Deshpande Belgaum so please let me know your special requirements. I know that Mr Gangadharrao Deshpande is most anxious to make you comfortable. The account of spinning + weaving organised by Mme de Mangiardi is most interesting.”