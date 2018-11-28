Mahatma Gandhi’s life and legacy celebrated on Capitol Hill

By
a Staff Writer
-
0
Congressman Ami Bera, D-California, lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Mahatma Gandhi 150th anniversary celebrations held on Capitol Hill Nov. 27, 2018. (Photo: courtesy Indian Embassy)

As part of the two-year celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., along with several Indian-American community organizations, held an event on Capitol Hill Nov. 27, to celebrate the life and legacy of the Indian leader.

Congressman David Schweikert, R-Arizona, lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Mahatma Gandhi 150th Anniversary celebration held on Capitol Hill Nov. 27, 2018. (Photo: courtesy Indian Embassy)

The event was well-attended by U.S. lawmakers, their staff, members of the Indian-American community and the media, according to a press release from the Embassy.

India’s Ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna, lights the lamp at the Nov. 27, 2018 event on Capitol Hill to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: courtesy Indian Embassy)

The lighting of ceremonial lamp ‘Diya’ kicked off the event. India’s   Ambassador Navtej Sarna spoke at the event, as did several members of Congress, including Representatives Ami Bera, D-California; David Schweikert, R-Arizona; Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, lights the ceremonial lamp at the Nov. 27, 2018 celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th anniversary, held on Capitol Hill. (Photo: courtesy Indian Embassy)

Representatives of the Indian-American community organizations also spoke, including Dr. Bharat Barai, Srimati Karuna from the Gandhi Memorial Center, Amy Hariani of the US-India Business Council, Bhupesh Mehta from the Jain International Trade Organization, Nissim Reuben, assistant director at the American Jewish Committee and Mansi Patel from Indiaspora.

 

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR