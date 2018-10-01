Mahatma Gandhi Memorial of North Texas celebrates Gandhi’s 149th birthday

On October 1, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial of North Texas (MGMNT) celebrated Gandhi’s 149th birthday at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in Irving, Texas, during which many participated in the “Gandhi Peace Walk,” wearing white t-shirts and caps.

According to a press release, Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala along with his wife Hassena, were the Chief Guests of Honor at the celebration while Irving City Council Member Allen Meagher and Texas State Representative Matt Rinaldi were Special Guests.

While MGMNT Secretary Rao Kalvala welcomed the gathering, MGMNT Treasurer B.N introduced all of the board members of IANT, IAFC, MGMNT and the guests.

MGMNT Co-Chair Kamal Kaushal said that Gandhi’s deeds will last for generations to come as he sacrificed his life for a valuable cause, which is why we are still celebrating him today.

MGMNT Board of Director Kuntesh Chokshi thanked the community and Irving City for their support and introduced Representative Matt Rinaldi, who told the audience that it was heartening to see Indian Americans come thousands of miles away from their homeland and still celebrate events like these, also appreciating the contributions of Indian Americans toward the development of Texas.

Irving City Councilmember Meagher said that he was delighted to attend this event for the second time in a row and was pleased to see more and more Indian Americans contributing to the economic development of the city.

In his remarks, Neemuchwala congratulated MGMNT Chairman Dr. Prasad Thotakura and his team for visualizing and executing in building the largest Gandhi Memorial in North America, adding how it was an honor for him to stand in the shadow of Gandhi as he was a peace icon and an inspiration to many world leaders.

“If everyone can adopt at least 10 percent of Gandhi’s principles, the world will definitely be a better place to live in. We all need to remember his famous quotation ‘be the change you wish to see in the world,’” he said, according to a press release.

“We are all proud to celebrate the 149th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi this year and are extremely excited to celebrate the 150th, next year with big fanfare. Though Gandhi spent most of his life in the Indian freedom struggle, his message and philosophy made him a citizen of the world. As Indian Americans, our responsibility is doubled now. We all need to rededicate ourselves for the better society in India and a stronger community in the U.S. Thus, it is our civic responsibility to go out and vote for our voice to be heard,” Thotakura added, encouraging the community to register to vote by October 9.

In addition to the “Gandhi Peace Walk” and speeches, a yoga session was conducted while 10 white doves were released into the open air as a symbol of spreading peace across the world.

Tributes were paid to Gandhi by offering flowers and breakfast was served to all of the attendees.